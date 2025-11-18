Helped the occupiers prepare an offensive on Kharkiv Oblast: SBU detained a 62-year-old resident of Izium

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian informant in Kharkiv region. He turned out to be a 62-year-old resident of Izium who helped the occupiers prepare an offensive operation in the region, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect tracked and transmitted to the Russian occupiers the geolocations of Ukrainian troops holding defenses in this strategically important area of hostilities. The enemy was most interested in reserve command posts, fortified areas, fuel and ammunition depots, as well as firing positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery.

Using this data, the Russians planned to launch massive strikes using combat drones and super-heavy guided aerial bombs. The occupiers also hoped to use the intelligence data to determine the main directions of ground attacks on the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders, the SBU noted.

The detainee was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

Currently, the man is in custody without the right to bail. He faces 8 years in prison.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the SBU detained an agent of the Russian special services in Sumy region who installed repeaters for enemy drones and missiles, ensuring their stable communication.