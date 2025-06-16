$41.450.04
Hello from the past: Windows 11 accidentally brought back the startup sound from Windows Vista

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

A glitch occurred in the test version of Windows 11: the startup sound was replaced with a melody from Windows Vista. Microsoft has acknowledged the error and is working to fix it.

Hello from the past: Windows 11 accidentally brought back the startup sound from Windows Vista

Users of the test version of Windows 11 may have experienced an unexpected déjà vu. Microsoft accidentally replaced the standard startup sound of its operating system with a melody from Windows Vista, which was used in 2007. This is a so-called factory bug, reports UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

The error was discovered by testers after the Friday update of Windows 11 in the Dev Channel. In the previous version 26200.5651, the .WAV file responsible for the system boot sound (which is stored in the imageres.dll library) was accidentally replaced with an audio file from Windows Vista.

The company reacted quickly and reported this in the updated release notes.

This week you will have a pleasant greeting from the past - the Windows Vista startup sound will be played instead of the Windows 11 sound. Work is underway to fix the bug

- the Windows Insider team reported. 

Microsoft does not specify how exactly this failure occurred. One of the Windows Insider team representatives, Brandon LeBlanc, joked on social network X that he "had a little fun with the Windows sound files to give people a breath of the past", but later confirmed that it was a technical error.

Experts suggest that, perhaps, in this way Microsoft jokingly hinted at the similarity of the new interface design from Apple - Liquid Glass to the old Aero Glass from Windows Vista. Because the incidents almost coincided in time.

Microsoft is preparing a major redesign of the "Start" menu in Windows 11: what will change13.05.25, 17:44 • 3478 views

Let us remind you

Apple plans to make the largest change to the names of its operating systems, which is part of the software redesign, which extends to all its devices. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

