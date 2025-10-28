Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development

The heating season in residential buildings has started in Ukraine, 13 regions have already begun gradually connecting heat supply to the housing stock, the Ministry of Communities and Territories reported on October 28, writes UNN.

We predict a difficult winter, but despite this, the technical readiness of heat supply enterprises allows us to start the heating season. I want to thank all communities that approached the start of the heating season with sufficient prudence and economy. - said Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Kostiantyn Kovalchuk.

According to the Ministry of Development, "as of today, more than 55% of social facilities are already connected to heating, including more than 5,000 kindergartens, almost 6,000 educational institutions, and more than 2,000 healthcare facilities.

"Heat is gradually being supplied to residential buildings as well," the ministry emphasized.

13 regions have already begun gradually connecting heat supply to residential buildings - reported the Ministry of Development.

In total, for the start of the heating season, more than 17.5 thousand boiler houses and 17 thousand kilometers of heating networks were prepared for operation, of which 340 km were replaced, and major repairs and boiler replacements were carried out.

