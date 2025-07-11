Heat subsides, but not everywhere: what will be the weather in Ukraine on Friday

On Friday, July 11, mostly variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon, atmospheric fronts will cause unstable weather with summer-like rains on the Left Bank. In general, hot weather with intense heat will persist in the east and southeast, but with a noticeable drop in temperature in the western regions.

On the Left Bank, occasional short-term rains, thunderstorms; no precipitation in the rest of the territory. Wind is western, south-western (in the eastern regions south-eastern), 7-12 m/s. Temperature in western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions 18-23°; in the east and south-east of the country during the day intense heat 35-38°; in the rest of the territory 24-29° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 25-27°.

