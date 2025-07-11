Heat subsides, but not everywhere: what will be the weather in Ukraine on Friday

$41.770.07
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
July 10, 04:18 PM
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
July 10, 02:43 PM
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
July 10, 01:59 PM
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
July 10, 01:06 PM
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase
July 10, 03:21 PM
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
July 10, 02:43 PM
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:59 PM
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma
July 10, 12:07 PM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
July 10, 05:30 AM
Heat subsides, but not everywhere: what will be the weather in Ukraine on Friday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

On July 11, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible on the Left Bank, while no precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory. Air temperature will range from 18-23° in the west to 35-38° in the east and southeast.

Heat subsides, but not everywhere: what will be the weather in Ukraine on Friday

On Friday, July 11, mostly variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon, atmospheric fronts will cause unstable weather with summer-like rains on the Left Bank. In general, hot weather with intense heat will persist in the east and southeast, but with a noticeable drop in temperature in the western regions.

On the Left Bank, occasional short-term rains, thunderstorms; no precipitation in the rest of the territory. Wind is western, south-western (in the eastern regions south-eastern), 7-12 m/s. Temperature in western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions 18-23°; in the east and south-east of the country during the day intense heat 35-38°; in the rest of the territory 24-29°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 25-27°.

World Kebab Day, International Essential Oils Day: what else to celebrate on July 11
11.07.25, 06:30

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
