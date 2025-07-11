World Kebab Day, International Essential Oils Day: what else to celebrate on July 11 11 July 2025

$41.770.07
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
July 10, 04:18 PM
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Publications
Exclusives
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM
World Kebab Day, International Essential Oils Day: what else to celebrate on July 11 11 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

July 11 marks International Essential Oils Day, World Benzodiazepine Awareness Day, and World Kebab Day. According to the New Julian calendar, it is the Day of Remembrance of the Equal-to-the-Apostles Princess Olga.

World Kebab Day, International Essential Oils Day: what else to celebrate on July 11

Today, July 11, the world celebrates International Essential Oils Day, dedicated to recognizing the benefits and uses of essential oils. Food lovers can celebrate World Barbecue Day, and according to the New Julian church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Equal-to-the-Apostles Princess Olga, writes UNN.

International Essential Oils Day

Every year on July 11, International Essential Oils Day is celebrated – a day dedicated to recognizing the benefits and uses of essential oils. Over the last quarter century, the use of essential oils has significantly increased. These oils can be applied directly to the skin or used in other ways. A wide range of essential oils, obtained from various types of plants, allows for a wide spectrum of purity and shades. This aromatic day serves as a recognition of the numerous benefits that essential oils have brought to humanity. Moreover, essential oils cannot be patented.

The celebration also aims to promote the sustainable and ethical supply of essential oils, emphasizing the importance of responsible practices in this field. This day is often marked by workshops, seminars, and special events dedicated to essential oils and related products. Through these activities, International Essential Oils Day brings people together, strengthening a sense of community and fostering a deeper understanding of essential oils and their many benefits.

Butter gets more expensive, milk gets cheaper: how dairy product prices changed in a month02.07.25, 10:19 • 1343 views

World Benzodiazepine Awareness Day

Also on July 11, World Benzodiazepine Awareness Day is celebrated, aimed at raising awareness and informing the public about the long-term risks associated with the use of benzodiazepines.

The annual observance of this event draws attention to the negative consequences of long-term benzodiazepine use.

World Benzodiazepine Awareness Day was founded by activists who experienced benzodiazepine-related trauma and sought to raise awareness of the risks and the growing problem of unpredictable dependence on these drugs.

Benzodiazepines can be beneficial in the short term, helping to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, and seizures. However, long-term use beyond two to four weeks, especially in combination with other medications or alcohol, can lead to negative consequences, including potential overdose.

Israel said Greta Thunberg was deported after the seizure of the ship she wanted to arrive in Gaza on10.06.25, 11:14 • 3470 views

World Barbecue Day

Traditionally, on the second Friday of July, World Barbecue Day has been celebrated for many years – a holiday that pays tribute to an ancient dish without which it is difficult to imagine any picnic.

Ukrainians also love barbecue – in 2013, a 160-meter long barbecue was prepared in Kyiv, using 200 kilograms of meat. And the following year, a 200-meter long barbecue was grilled in Ternopil.

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation01.05.25, 16:44 • 152480 views

Church holiday 

According to the New Julian church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Equal-to-the-Apostles Princess Olga.

Olga ascended the throne of Kyivan Rus in 945, after her husband, Prince Ihor, was killed by the Drevlians. Olga cruelly avenged this murder several times.

There are several versions of when Olga converted to Christianity. According to the most common one, it happened in October 957 in Constantinople.

Olga tried to convert her son Sviatoslav, who succeeded her on the throne, to Christianity. But he remained a convinced pagan.

The grandson of Princess Olga, the Equal-to-the-Apostles Prince Volodymyr, transferred her relics to the Church of the Tithes of the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos. In 1547, Olga was canonized.

Cynical anti-church provocation: the Orthodox Church of Ukraine condemned the holding of KyivPride near St. Michael's Monastery07.06.25, 15:21 • 4371 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
