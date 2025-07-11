World Kebab Day, International Essential Oils Day: what else to celebrate on July 11 11 July 2025

Today, July 11, the world celebrates International Essential Oils Day, dedicated to recognizing the benefits and uses of essential oils. Food lovers can celebrate World Barbecue Day, and according to the New Julian church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Equal-to-the-Apostles Princess Olga, writes UNN.

International Essential Oils Day

Every year on July 11, International Essential Oils Day is celebrated – a day dedicated to recognizing the benefits and uses of essential oils. Over the last quarter century, the use of essential oils has significantly increased. These oils can be applied directly to the skin or used in other ways. A wide range of essential oils, obtained from various types of plants, allows for a wide spectrum of purity and shades. This aromatic day serves as a recognition of the numerous benefits that essential oils have brought to humanity. Moreover, essential oils cannot be patented.

The celebration also aims to promote the sustainable and ethical supply of essential oils, emphasizing the importance of responsible practices in this field. This day is often marked by workshops, seminars, and special events dedicated to essential oils and related products. Through these activities, International Essential Oils Day brings people together, strengthening a sense of community and fostering a deeper understanding of essential oils and their many benefits.

World Benzodiazepine Awareness Day

Also on July 11, World Benzodiazepine Awareness Day is celebrated, aimed at raising awareness and informing the public about the long-term risks associated with the use of benzodiazepines.

The annual observance of this event draws attention to the negative consequences of long-term benzodiazepine use.

World Benzodiazepine Awareness Day was founded by activists who experienced benzodiazepine-related trauma and sought to raise awareness of the risks and the growing problem of unpredictable dependence on these drugs.

Benzodiazepines can be beneficial in the short term, helping to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, and seizures. However, long-term use beyond two to four weeks, especially in combination with other medications or alcohol, can lead to negative consequences, including potential overdose.

World Barbecue Day

Traditionally, on the second Friday of July, World Barbecue Day has been celebrated for many years – a holiday that pays tribute to an ancient dish without which it is difficult to imagine any picnic.

Ukrainians also love barbecue – in 2013, a 160-meter long barbecue was prepared in Kyiv, using 200 kilograms of meat. And the following year, a 200-meter long barbecue was grilled in Ternopil.

Church holiday

According to the New Julian church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Equal-to-the-Apostles Princess Olga.

Olga ascended the throne of Kyivan Rus in 945, after her husband, Prince Ihor, was killed by the Drevlians. Olga cruelly avenged this murder several times.

There are several versions of when Olga converted to Christianity. According to the most common one, it happened in October 957 in Constantinople.

Olga tried to convert her son Sviatoslav, who succeeded her on the throne, to Christianity. But he remained a convinced pagan.

The grandson of Princess Olga, the Equal-to-the-Apostles Prince Volodymyr, transferred her relics to the Church of the Tithes of the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos. In 1547, Olga was canonized.

