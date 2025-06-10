Israel said Greta Thunberg was deported after the seizure of the ship she wanted to arrive in Gaza on

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 42270 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 117169 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 82689 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 79031 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 144677 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 52843 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 46832 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 147999 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100023 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47141 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.9m/s
44%
756mm
Popular news

Explosions in Kyiv: missile and drone crash in the Desnyanskyi district

June 9, 11:09 PM • 36939 views

Kyiv under massive drone attack: there are wounded, cars are on fire

June 9, 11:50 PM • 31529 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM • 33386 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

02:46 AM • 23061 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

03:15 AM • 26344 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 144677 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 147999 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 165141 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 151661 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 241987 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Mark Rutte

Gavin Newsom

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Lithuania

United Kingdom

California

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 3440 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 34521 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 47867 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 80694 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 97222 views
Actual

Nord Stream

9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

ChatGPT

The New York Times

Israel said Greta Thunberg was deported after the seizure of the ship she wanted to arrive in Gaza on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel. This happened after Israeli soldiers intercepted a ship with humanitarian aid that was heading to Gaza.

Israel said Greta Thunberg was deported after the seizure of the ship she wanted to arrive in Gaza on

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that activist Greta Thunberg was deported from the country on Tuesday. That is, a day after Israeli forces seized the ship on which she was heading to Gaza, reports AP, writes UNN.

Details

In a post on "X", the Israeli Foreign Ministry published a photo of Thunberg on a plane, stating that she had left Israel and was heading to France, and then to Sweden.

The "Adala" human rights group in Israel, which represents Greta Thunberg and other activists, said that Thunberg, two other activists and a journalist agreed to deportation and departure from Israel. Other activists refused deportation, were detained, and their case was to be considered by the Israeli authorities.

Thunberg was one of 12 passengers on board the "Madlyn", which was carrying aid to people in war-torn Gaza. Israeli naval forces seized the ship early Monday about 200 kilometers off the coast of Gaza, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organized the trip. According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the ship, escorted by Israeli naval forces, arrived at the Israeli port of Ashdod on Monday evening.

Activists said they were protesting the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel claims that such humanitarian ships violate its naval blockade of Gaza. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on social media that the ""selfie yacht" of "celebrities" is safely heading to the shores of Israel."

Addition

Eco-activist Greta Thunberg joined the flotilla, which is heading to Gaza with humanitarian aid, despite the Israeli blockade. There are 11 people on board the ship, including Thunberg herself.

Israeli forces took control of a charity ship that was trying to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, and the ship with a crew of 12 people, including activist Greta Thunberg, headed to a port in Israel, officials said on Sunday.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
Israel
Greta Thunberg
France
Sweden
Gaza Strip
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9