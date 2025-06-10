Israel said Greta Thunberg was deported after the seizure of the ship she wanted to arrive in Gaza on

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that activist Greta Thunberg was deported from the country on Tuesday. That is, a day after Israeli forces seized the ship on which she was heading to Gaza, reports AP, writes UNN.

In a post on "X", the Israeli Foreign Ministry published a photo of Thunberg on a plane, stating that she had left Israel and was heading to France, and then to Sweden.

The "Adala" human rights group in Israel, which represents Greta Thunberg and other activists, said that Thunberg, two other activists and a journalist agreed to deportation and departure from Israel. Other activists refused deportation, were detained, and their case was to be considered by the Israeli authorities.

Thunberg was one of 12 passengers on board the "Madlyn", which was carrying aid to people in war-torn Gaza. Israeli naval forces seized the ship early Monday about 200 kilometers off the coast of Gaza, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organized the trip. According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the ship, escorted by Israeli naval forces, arrived at the Israeli port of Ashdod on Monday evening.

Activists said they were protesting the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel claims that such humanitarian ships violate its naval blockade of Gaza. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on social media that the ""selfie yacht" of "celebrities" is safely heading to the shores of Israel."

