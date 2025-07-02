$41.820.04
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
07:10 AM • 3189 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 10807 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 19277 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM • 20807 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 48672 views
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 100738 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 72493 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 149066 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 83353 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 68643 views
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
06:24 AM • 19288 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Butter gets more expensive, milk gets cheaper: how dairy product prices changed in a month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Prices for dairy products in the consumer basket mostly increased by 2.9%, with butter becoming the most expensive. The abolition of EU trade preferences may lead to lower domestic prices in Ukraine.

Butter gets more expensive, milk gets cheaper: how dairy product prices changed in a month

Prices for dairy products in the consumer basket either remained unchanged over the last month or increased by an average of 2.9%, with butter seeing the largest increase. The abolition of EU trade preferences may further lead to a decrease in domestic prices. This was reported by the Association of Milk Producers, writes UNN.

Over the last month in Ukraine, prices decreased for pasteurized milk with a fat content of up to 2.6% in film packaging, kefir with a fat content of 2.5% in Tetrapak and glass, cottage cheese with a fat content of 9%, and Suluguni cheese. Prices for other dairy products in the consumer basket either remained unchanged, or increased by an average of 2.9%

- reported the association.

Butter saw the largest price increase on supermarket shelves. "Butter is getting more expensive following high global prices for exchange-traded goods. In particular, the price of butter in the EU in May remained at 7200-7400 euros per ton, which are almost record figures not recorded since 2017-2018," the APM noted.

Dairy product prices are as follows:

  • Pasteurized milk with a fat content up to 2.6% in film packaging costs on average 45.65 UAH per kg.
    • Pasteurized milk with a fat content up to 2.6% in plastic bottles costs on average 63.81 UAH/kg.
      • Kefir with a fat content of 2.5% in film packaging costs on average 55.54 UAH per kg.
        • Kefir with a fat content of 2.5% in plastic bottles costs on average 76.75 UAH per kg.
          • Kefir with a fat content of 2.5% in Tetrapak costs 72.82 UAH per kg.
            • Sour cream with a fat content of 15% in cups costs on average 191.13 UAH per kg.
              • Sour cream with a fat content of 15% in film packaging costs on average 146.08 UAH per kg.
                • The average price for drinking yogurt from 1.6% to 2.8% in plastic bottles was 116.44 UAH per kg.
                  • Spoonable yogurt with a fat content from 1.6% to 2.8% in cups costs on average 161.62 UAH per kg.
                    • The average price for cottage cheese with a fat content of 9% was 279.80 UAH per kg.
                      • Butter with a fat content from 72.5% to 73% of domestic production costs on average 584.82 UAH per kg.
                        • Ukrainian cheese with a fat content of 50% costs on average 578.09 UAH per kg.
                          • Dutch cheese with a fat content of 45% costs on average 590.64 UAH per kg.
                            • The average price for Maasdam cheese with a fat content of 45% of domestic production was 709.65 UAH per kg.
                              • Gouda cheese with a fat content of 45% from Ukrainian companies costs on average 593.14 UAH per kg.
                                • Mozzarella with a fat content of 45% of Ukrainian production costs on average 596.42 UAH per kg.

                                  According to the association, the increase in the supply and consumption of imported cheeses in the domestic market hinders the sale of products by domestic cheesemakers. "The share of imported cheeses in the domestic market has reached 47%. In the future, a decrease in prices for raw milk and dairy products is likely due to the EU's cancellation of autonomous trade measures (ATMs) for milk and dairy products from Ukraine, which since 2022 allowed domestic processing enterprises to supply their products to the EU without quotas and duties," the report states.

                                  If it is not possible to reach an agreement with the European Commission on increasing quotas for dairy products or on their abolition and maintaining duty-free trade, then, as emphasized, Ukraine's export volumes of exchange-traded goods are likely to decrease, "and an increase in surplus raw milk and unsold products should put pressure on domestic prices".

                                  Julia Shramko

                                  EconomyAgronomy news
                                  European Commission
                                  European Union
                                  Ukraine
