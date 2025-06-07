$41.470.00
47.380.00
Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control
12:42 PM • 22 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 3156 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 70967 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 93740 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 125537 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 89193 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 180611 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 109519 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 138629 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 167914 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Cynical anti-church provocation: the Orthodox Church of Ukraine condemned the holding of KyivPride near St. Michael's Monastery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

The Kyiv Metropolis of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine called the holding of KyivPride near the monastery a provocation and expressed its protest. The event is scheduled on the eve of the Trinity.

Cynical anti-church provocation: the Orthodox Church of Ukraine condemned the holding of KyivPride near St. Michael's Monastery

 The Kyiv Metropolis of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine considers the holding of the "KyivPride Park" near the Mykhailivsky Golden-Domed Monastery as a deliberate cynical anti-church provocation aimed at its scandalous advertising, UNN reports with reference to the statement of the OCU.

Having seen in public messages information about holding an event near the Mykhailivsky Golden-Domed Monastery aimed at supporting and promoting the sin of sodomy (homosexuality) and gender ideology in society, the Kyiv Metropolis of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine considers the chosen place, time and purpose of this event as a deliberate cynical anti-church provocation aimed at its scandalous advertising 

- the statement reads.

Considering that the organizers also scheduled a similar event this year for the sacred time of Holy Friday for Christians, when the Church commemorates the crucifixion and death of the Savior, the current holding of the same event under the walls of the Mykhailivsky Golden-Domed Monastery on the eve of the day of the Holy Trinity is not a random coincidence, but testifies to the conscious provocative and anti-church intentions of the organizers, the OCU emphasizes.

The Kyiv Metropolis of the OCU expresses its protest against this provocation and reminds that "the position of the Orthodox Church regarding the phenomenon of homosexuality itself and its ideological propaganda is recorded in the Declaration of the Local Council of the OCU "On the negative attitude to the sin of sodomy (homosexuality), its propaganda in society, to gender ideology and so-called same-sex marriages (same-sex cohabitation)" of July 27, 2023.

Let's add

On Saturday, June 7, KyivPride will take place in Kyiv on Mykhailivska Square.

The event, which will begin at 15:00, will be held in the format of lectures and speeches on various topics, in particular, about equality, the attitude of LGBTIK+ to European integration, and the connection between homophobia and Russian propaganda. There will also be a performance of a choral concert.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
Orthodox Church of Ukraine
Kyiv
