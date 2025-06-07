Cynical anti-church provocation: the Orthodox Church of Ukraine condemned the holding of KyivPride near St. Michael's Monastery

The Kyiv Metropolis of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine considers the holding of the "KyivPride Park" near the Mykhailivsky Golden-Domed Monastery as a deliberate cynical anti-church provocation aimed at its scandalous advertising, UNN reports with reference to the statement of the OCU.

Having seen in public messages information about holding an event near the Mykhailivsky Golden-Domed Monastery aimed at supporting and promoting the sin of sodomy (homosexuality) and gender ideology in society, the Kyiv Metropolis of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine considers the chosen place, time and purpose of this event as a deliberate cynical anti-church provocation aimed at its scandalous advertising - the statement reads.

Considering that the organizers also scheduled a similar event this year for the sacred time of Holy Friday for Christians, when the Church commemorates the crucifixion and death of the Savior, the current holding of the same event under the walls of the Mykhailivsky Golden-Domed Monastery on the eve of the day of the Holy Trinity is not a random coincidence, but testifies to the conscious provocative and anti-church intentions of the organizers, the OCU emphasizes.

The Kyiv Metropolis of the OCU expresses its protest against this provocation and reminds that "the position of the Orthodox Church regarding the phenomenon of homosexuality itself and its ideological propaganda is recorded in the Declaration of the Local Council of the OCU "On the negative attitude to the sin of sodomy (homosexuality), its propaganda in society, to gender ideology and so-called same-sex marriages (same-sex cohabitation)" of July 27, 2023.

On Saturday, June 7, KyivPride will take place in Kyiv on Mykhailivska Square.

The event, which will begin at 15:00, will be held in the format of lectures and speeches on various topics, in particular, about equality, the attitude of LGBTIK+ to European integration, and the connection between homophobia and Russian propaganda. There will also be a performance of a choral concert.