Warm weather in early February in Kyiv set a record
Kyiv • UNN
The record for the warmest minimum air temperature was set in Kyiv on February 4, when the temperature did not drop below +4.6°C, according to the Central Geophysical Observatory.
On February 4, the record for the warmest minimum air temperature was recorded in Kyiv, according to the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, UNN reports.
Details
On February 4, the minimum air temperature in Kyiv exceeded the 1936 record by 2.1°C and reached +4.6°C, according to observations at the Observatory's weather station.
Almost 50°C: the UN confirms a new temperature record for Europe01.02.24, 00:30 • 27919 views