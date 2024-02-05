Warm weather in early February in Kyiv set a record

On February 4, the record for the warmest minimum air temperature was recorded in Kyiv, according to the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, UNN reports.

Details

On February 4, the minimum air temperature in Kyiv exceeded the 1936 record by 2.1°C and reached +4.6°C, according to observations at the Observatory's weather station.

