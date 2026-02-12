Heads of seven state veterinary hospitals served with suspicion notices in artificial queues case - Prosecutor General

Seven heads of state veterinary hospitals have been notified of suspicions. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Today, seven heads of state veterinary hospitals have been notified of suspicions. The issue of choosing pre-trial detention measures for them is currently being decided. - Kravchenko reported.

According to him, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and all involved parties are being identified.

Recall

As reported by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, a scheme was uncovered in state veterinary institutions in Kyiv that profited from pet owners planning to travel abroad with their pets, by artificially delaying procedures and expediting them for a "reward" – from UAH 7,000 to UAH 12,000. The heads of two veterinary clinics have been detained.