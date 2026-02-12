Heads of seven state veterinary hospitals served with suspicion notices in artificial queues case - Prosecutor General

$43.030.06
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 4312 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 10445 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 14503 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 16383 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 19502 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 21541 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 27871 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 73818 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49003 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 22413 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 26824 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 39662 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 26423 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 11092 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 26589 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 72750 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 64889 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 67339 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 09:00 AM • 75410 views
Heads of seven state veterinary hospitals served with suspicion notices in artificial queues case - Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Seven heads of state veterinary hospitals have been served with suspicion notices. This is related to a scheme to profit from animal owners who planned to travel abroad.

Heads of seven state veterinary hospitals served with suspicion notices in artificial queues case - Prosecutor General

Seven heads of state veterinary hospitals have been notified of suspicions. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Today, seven heads of state veterinary hospitals have been notified of suspicions. The issue of choosing pre-trial detention measures for them is currently being decided.

- Kravchenko reported.

According to him, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and all involved parties are being identified.

Recall

As reported by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, a scheme was uncovered in state veterinary institutions in Kyiv that profited from pet owners planning to travel abroad with their pets, by artificially delaying procedures and expediting them for a "reward" – from UAH 7,000 to UAH 12,000. The heads of two veterinary clinics have been detained.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Animals
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Kyiv