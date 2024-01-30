Head of the Presidential Office: Ukraine seeks good neighborly relations with Hungary
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine said that Ukraine seeks good neighborly relations with Hungary after a more than 6-hour meeting with the Hungarian foreign minister to discuss the formation of pro-Ukrainian positions ahead of a potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Orban.
The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine seeks to build good neighborly relations with Hungary. He made this statement during a briefing with journalists, UNN reports.
We have plans for the future, but we need to work. ... The goal is not just a meeting. The goal is to have neighbors who are not aggressors, even if they have different positions. And to do everything to ensure that they have a pro-Ukrainian position.
Details
The Head of the President's Office also noted that yesterday's talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto lasted more than 6 hours.
Recall
The meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian and Hungarian sides have been preparing since mid-January.
Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó saidthat before this meeting can take place, Ukraine must fulfill Hungary's conditions.