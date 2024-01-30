Head of the Presidential Office: Ukraine seeks good neighborly relations with Hungary

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine seeks to build good neighborly relations with Hungary. He made this statement during a briefing with journalists, UNN reports.

We have plans for the future, but we need to work. ... The goal is not just a meeting. The goal is to have neighbors who are not aggressors, even if they have different positions. And to do everything to ensure that they have a pro-Ukrainian position. - Yermak said.

The Head of the President's Office also noted that yesterday's talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto lasted more than 6 hours.

Hungary asks Ukraine to return to the Hungarian minority all the rights it had before 2015 - Szijjártó

The meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian and Hungarian sides have been preparing since mid-January.

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó saidthat before this meeting can take place, Ukraine must fulfill Hungary's conditions.