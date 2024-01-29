Hungary asks Ukraine to return to the Hungarian minority all the rights it had before 2015 - Szijjártó

Hungary asks Ukraine to return the rights of the Hungarians in Zakarpattia, which were changed in 2015. In particular, Hungary is asking to restore the status of the national school and the opportunity to take exams in Hungarian. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a joint press conference with the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

Recently, we have not had good neighborly relations, but open questions. Since 2015, Ukraine has been adopting legislation that has reduced the rights of the Hungarian national minority. In December last year, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law that stopped this negative spiral, and I am very grateful for that. But we have a request to return to the Hungarian national minority all the rights that they had before 2015. Hungary is not asking for anything else. - Siyarto said.

Details

He emphasized that during the meeting, Hungarian requests to Ukraine were formulated.

"For example, for the status of the national school to be restored, for exams to be able to be taken in Hungarian again, and for the Hungarian language to be used freely in higher education, in culture, and in public life," Szijjártó explained.

Recall

Ukraine and Hungary will establish a commission that within 10 days should submit to the governments of both countries a concrete understanding of the final resolution of the disputed issues regarding the rights of national minorities.