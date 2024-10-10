Head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political and Economic Studies: Fuel and lubricants depot destroyed at military airfield in Adygea, Russia

A fuel and lubricant storage facility was destroyed at a military airfield near Maikop in Adygea, Russia. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

410 km from the line of contact, a fuel and lubricant warehouse was destroyed near the airfield under the maikop - Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Kovalenko also posted a video of a Russian military airfield near Maikop still burning.

According to Russian media, 40 people were evacuated from the suburb of Maikop after the drone attack.

NASA's fire monitoring system detected a fire near the Khanskaya military airfield in Russia's Adygea after a UAV attack.