Head of the GRU Kostyukov as part of the Russian delegation in Turkey: The Guardian listed what he is known for

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 10927 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 23018 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 24821 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49629 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126466 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126293 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239552 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101694 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70757 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 187954 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 138462 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62855 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117673 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86501 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25716 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121135 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188272 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239552 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 187954 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203233 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25826 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86612 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 61080 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 82071 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 91551 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Head of the GRU Kostyukov as part of the Russian delegation in Turkey: The Guardian listed what he is known for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

The Russian delegation for negotiations included the head of the GRU, Igor Kostyukov, who is under US and UK sanctions.

Head of the GRU Kostyukov as part of the Russian delegation in Turkey: The Guardian listed what he is known for

The foreign press noted that the Russian delegation for negotiations in Turkey included the head of the Russian GRU Igor Kostyukov, who is under US and UK sanctions, UNN writes, citing The Guardian.

Details

"One of the prominent members of the Russian delegation in Turkey is Igor Kostyukov, the head of the GRU, the Russian military intelligence agency behind some of Moscow's most famous secret operations in recent years," the newspaper writes.

The United States has reportedly imposed sanctions against Kostyukov for his alleged role in interfering in the country's 2016 presidential election, and the United Kingdom for the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018, which killed Dawn Sturgess.

Recently, the GRU has reportedly been accused of organizing a series of sabotage operations across Europe, including arson, cyber intrusions, data theft and attempts to target underwater cables.

Addition

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Turkey Ankara. The Ukrainian delegation is also in Turkey.

Zelenskyy said on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from Russia and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. But he said that he would not negotiate with any representative of Russia except Putin himself.

On the night of May 15, the Kremlin announced the participants of the Russian delegation to the negotiations in Turkey, but the level was even lower than expected, when the media reported that the meeting may be attended by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov.

Zelenskyy called the level of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul "similar to a dummy", landing in Ankara for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelenskyy indicated that the Ukrainian side will think about what to do with the negotiations with the Russian delegation, what steps will be taken after the conversation with Turkish President Erdogan.

The head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin called for direct negotiations with Ukraine last Sunday, but, as the Kremlin reported, decided not to participate in the negotiations today. Instead, the delegation will be headed by assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Oleksandr Fomin.

Bloomberg noted that the prospects for a breakthrough in peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have become even less certain, due to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a lower-level delegation to Turkey and will be absent himself. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Bloomberg L.P.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Brent
$64.11
Bitcoin
$102,389.50
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$34.93
Золото
$3,181.81
Ethereum
$2,555.55