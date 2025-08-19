Head of the European Council discussed further steps for peace with Zelenskyy after the meeting of EU leaders: details

The Head of the European Council, António Costa, spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a virtual meeting of EU leaders, indicating that European countries will continue to work with the US "on concrete and necessary security guarantees" for Ukraine and together will prepare "the next steps to achieve a just and lasting peace," writes UNN.

Immediately after our conversation with the members of the European Council, I had a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I emphasized the EU's unity and unwavering support for Ukraine, as well as our commitment to maintaining pressure on Russia. - Costa reported.

According to the Head of the European Council, "our main priorities are to stop the killings, promote prisoner exchanges, and ensure the return of thousands of children abducted by Russia."

We will work with the United States on concrete and necessary security guarantees. Together with President Zelenskyy and the US, we will prepare the next steps to achieve a just and lasting peace. - Costa noted.

"We must continue to support the Ukrainian people and move forward in the enlargement process. Ukraine's future also lies in the prosperity and stability that EU membership can provide," emphasized the Head of the European Council.

After the meeting of EU leaders, Costa called for accelerating security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"