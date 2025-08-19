$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 5322 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 16140 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 17064 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 18430 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 18423 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 18869 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 79068 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 63873 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 78472 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 97127 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Publications
Exclusives
Head of the European Council discussed further steps for peace with Zelenskyy after the meeting of EU leaders: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

European Council President António Costa discussed further steps for peace with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. European countries will work on specific security guarantees for Ukraine.

Head of the European Council discussed further steps for peace with Zelenskyy after the meeting of EU leaders: details

The Head of the European Council, António Costa, spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a virtual meeting of EU leaders, indicating that European countries will continue to work with the US "on concrete and necessary security guarantees" for Ukraine and together will prepare "the next steps to achieve a just and lasting peace," writes UNN.

Immediately after our conversation with the members of the European Council, I had a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I emphasized the EU's unity and unwavering support for Ukraine, as well as our commitment to maintaining pressure on Russia.

- Costa reported.

According to the Head of the European Council, "our main priorities are to stop the killings, promote prisoner exchanges, and ensure the return of thousands of children abducted by Russia."

We will work with the United States on concrete and necessary security guarantees. Together with President Zelenskyy and the US, we will prepare the next steps to achieve a just and lasting peace.

- Costa noted.

"We must continue to support the Ukrainian people and move forward in the enlargement process. Ukraine's future also lies in the prosperity and stability that EU membership can provide," emphasized the Head of the European Council.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
António Costa
European Council
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine