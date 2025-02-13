Head of the ARMA Duma answered whether the third participant in the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center was checked for ties with Russia

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Head of the ARMA Duma answered whether the third participant in the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center was checked for ties with Russia

Head of the ARMA Duma answered whether the third participant in the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center was checked for ties with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21488 views

The head of the ARMA Duma answered whether the third participant in the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center had been checked for ties with Russia.

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), Olena Duma, commented on the information about the possible transfer of the Gulliver shopping center to Alakor City, a company associated with Russians and former President Petro Poroshenko's entourage. Duma said this during a meeting with journalists, answering questions from UNN.

According to her, the ARMA has already addressed law enforcement agencies with relevant requests to vet all candidates. 

"We have sent inquiries to law enforcement agencies and have a response," she said.

At the same time, Duma emphasized that the agency is just beginning to study the third participant in the competition.

"Now we are just starting to study this third participant. I personally have not even seen them (the law enforcement responses - ed.). This is not my competence, I have no right to look at them. There are responsible authorized persons, a working group that will meet, draw up the relevant documents and then submit them for study, and we will see the answers. So, the inspection has been completed," assured the head of the agency.

At the same time, the Duma emphasized that it could not yet disclose any information about Alakor City until the official consideration and decision is made. 

"I have no right to voice what I know about the third participant. We will say about it after consideration and decision-making," she concluded.

Thus, so far, ARMA has not officially commented on the information about Alacor City's possible ties to the aggressor country, leaving the issue open.

The Head of ARMA also said that the day before, the working group had decided to disqualify the second participant, but he has the right to appeal this decision to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine. At the same time, the agency will not wait for the results of the appeal, but will immediately proceed to consider the third participant.

Recall

On October 30, ARMA announced a competition to select a manager for the Gulliver shopping center. The head of the agency, Olena Duma, proudly stated that she had taken the strictest possible approach to the selection of a manager for this high-profile asset and even set the maximum possible 4 criteria for candidates.

However, experts criticized the establishment of very "narrow" criteria for potential managers of seized property, as in the situation with the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, as this may limit competition and call into question the transparency of the process.

Only three companies competed in the tender for the management of the Kyiv mall. After an audit, ARMA rejected the first and second bidders.

The third company, which is currently the only participant in the competition for the management of Gulliver, according to media and political analysts, belongs to close associates of former President Poroshenko, and its ultimate beneficiary has Russian citizenship.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

