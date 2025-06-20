SАP proposes to the court to confiscate cars worth UAH 2 million from the family of the head of the district military enlistment office in Odesa region

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office suspects the head of the district TCC and SP of Odesa Oblast and his family of acquiring two cars for the family for almost UAH 2 million at the expense of illegal income sources. The property is under arrest, the case is in court. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, transmitted by UNN.

Prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, based on materials from the SBI and independently obtained evidence, filed a lawsuit to declare unreasonable the assets used by the family of the head of the district territorial recruitment center and social support of Odesa Oblast, and to confiscate them as state revenue (civil forfeiture) - stated in the message.

Details

According to SAP, this refers to two cars: a 2022 Toyota C-HR HYBRID, valued at UAH 1,381,630, and a 2021 Toyota C-HR, valued at UAH 564,789.

They were acquired by close relatives of the official. As investigators established, these cars were disposed of by the former civil servant.

An analysis of the official's and his family's income and expenses has established the impossibility of acquiring this property from legitimate sources. Given the above, the SAP prosecutor appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court with a lawsuit. At the request of the prosecutor, the court, as part of ensuring the claim, seized the vehicles \u2013 the subject of the claim - added the SAP.

Recall

The Kyiv Court of Appeal increased the bail amount for the defendant in the SBI criminal proceeding, the former head of the Odesa TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov, to UAH 45.42 million. He is a defendant in the SBI case under Articles 114-1 (obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period) and 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

