Head of Mykolaiv KEU embezzled UAH 1.4 million allocated for the country's defense

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the head of the Mykolaiv apartment and operational management for embezzling UAH 1.4 million allocated for the country's defense. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

It is noted that the official, in fulfillment of the mobilization task, was supposed to purchase fuel wood for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Knowing the real cost of the products, the defendant organized a scheme to profit from purchases. Through a shell company, he bought wood from the state forestry enterprises "Forests of Ukraine", and then supplied it to his own management at twice the price. This allowed the head to earn over UAH 1.4 million - the SBI post says.

To ensure compensation for the damage caused to the state, the official's property has been seized.

Currently, the head has been dismissed from his post, and he has been notified of suspicion of embezzlement of other people's property by an official abusing his official position, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, under martial law, committed on a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 12 years of imprisonment.

