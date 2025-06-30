Head of German Foreign Ministry arrived in Kyiv and made a statement regarding support

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul arrived in Kyiv for his first visit since taking office last month, promising military and other assistance, the German Foreign Ministry reported on June 30, according to UNN.

Details

Upon arrival in Kyiv, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul today, June 30, reportedly issued the following statement: "Ukraine will determine whether our Europe remains a place where freedom and human dignity matter, or a continent where violence shifts borders. Ukrainians are defending not only the freedom and sovereignty of their country, but also the security and freedom of Europe from Putin's aggression. Therefore, we will continue to focus all our attention on supporting Ukraine. The freedom and future of Ukraine is the most important task of our foreign and security policy."

"Putin wants to use force to prevent Ukraine from determining its own destiny. His war is aimed at nothing less than subjugating Ukraine. He attacks the Ukrainian people with brutal bombardment and terror. Every day and every night people die in their homes - in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro. However, despite all the destruction and terror, Ukrainians resolutely defend their country, their freedom and their future every day. They demonstrate incredible courage, strength and perseverance. This deserves our highest recognition," the German minister said.

He emphasized: "Our support for Ukraine's freedom demonstrates our unwavering resolve as Europeans." "Russia is counting on us to weaken our support. Putin does not want peace; he wants conquest and subjugation, and he wants it at any cost - even at the cost of hundreds of thousands of lives. But we will continue to stand firmly by Ukraine so that it can continue to successfully defend itself - with modern air defense and other weapons, humanitarian and economic aid. This is the promise with which I am going to Kyiv today," Wadephul said.

"Ukraine has repeatedly shown that it is ready to end this war through serious negotiations. Putin, on the other hand, does not back down from any of his maximal demands; he does not want negotiations, but wants surrender. As long as this is the case, we will continue to limit Putin's ability to finance his criminal war with sanctions. We continue to work on this with maximum pressure in the EU and with our partners in the Group of Seven," the German Foreign Minister said.

According to him, "Putin's actions must also serve as an urgent warning to us in Germany." "The ideology of imperialism that drives Putin is the greatest threat to our security in Germany and Europe. The determination of NATO partners to invest 5% in defense and security in the future clearly demonstrates that we, as allies, are ready to constantly defend our freedom and security," Wadephul stated.

