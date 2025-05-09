Shmyhal met with German Foreign Minister Wadefuhl in Lviv: what they discussed

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Lviv. They discussed the situation at the front and the further rapprochement of our state to membership in the European Union, Shmyhal reported on his Telegram page, UNN writes.

Glad to meet in Lviv with the newly appointed German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. This is his first foreign visit in office - Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister congratulated Wadephul on the formation of the new government and expressed confidence in the continuation of productive cooperation.

We count on Germany's leading role in further supporting Ukraine - Shmyhal noted.

The parties also discussed the situation at the front. Shmyhal called for increased pressure on Russia to force the aggressor state to cease fire. In addition, Ukraine expects the 17th EU sanctions package to be implemented in the near future.

I expressed my gratitude to the German business community that operates in Ukraine. We hope that companies from Germany will actively invest in the development and reconstruction of our country after the war - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal and Wadephul also discussed Ukraine's European integration track and reforms on the path to full membership of our country in the European Union. The head of government added that the opening of negotiations on all six clusters is expected this year.

Grateful to Germany for its military, financial, humanitarian support and thank the entire German people for their solidarity with Ukraine - Shmyhal summarized.

Addition

Prime Minister Shmyhal said that the start of a special tribunal for Russian officials who gave criminal orders is approaching. The formation of the tribunal within the Council of Europe will begin soon.