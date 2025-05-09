$41.510.07
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA
04:40 PM • 11905 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 28016 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 40788 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 44969 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 52005 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 59683 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 93767 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 39217 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 97791 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 49140 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusives
Shmyhal met with German Foreign Minister Wadefuhl in Lviv: what they discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4116 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with German Foreign Minister Wadefuhl in Lviv. They discussed the situation at the front, increasing pressure on Russia, Ukraine's European integration, and the expected 17th package of EU sanctions.

Shmyhal met with German Foreign Minister Wadefuhl in Lviv: what they discussed

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Lviv. They discussed the situation at the front and the further rapprochement of our state to membership in the European Union, Shmyhal reported on his Telegram page, UNN writes.

Glad to meet in Lviv with the newly appointed German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. This is his first foreign visit in office

- Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister congratulated Wadephul on the formation of the new government and expressed confidence in the continuation of productive cooperation.

We count on Germany's leading role in further supporting Ukraine

- Shmyhal noted.

The parties also discussed the situation at the front. Shmyhal called for increased pressure on Russia to force the aggressor state to cease fire. In addition, Ukraine expects the 17th EU sanctions package to be implemented in the near future.

I expressed my gratitude to the German business community that operates in Ukraine. We hope that companies from Germany will actively invest in the development and reconstruction of our country after the war

- Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal and Wadephul also discussed Ukraine's European integration track and reforms on the path to full membership of our country in the European Union. The head of government added that the opening of negotiations on all six clusters is expected this year.

Grateful to Germany for its military, financial, humanitarian support and thank the entire German people for their solidarity with Ukraine

- Shmyhal summarized.

Addition

Prime Minister Shmyhal said that the start of a special tribunal for Russian officials who gave criminal orders is approaching. The formation of the tribunal within the Council of Europe will begin soon.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
European Union
Germany
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
