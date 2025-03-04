"Нe will get there eventually": Vance assessed the chances of Zelensky agreeing to peace talks on the terms of the USA
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Vice President Vance stated that Zelensky will eventually agree to peace talks with Russia. The U.S. is ready to resume dialogue if Ukraine "seriously addresses the details" of the peace plan.
U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will eventually agree to participate in peace negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN citing CNN.
Details
The publication notes that Vance's statement came before the U.S. announced the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.
He (Zelensky - ed.) showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process that President Trump has said is the policy of the American people and of their president. That’s the real breakdown is, I think Zelensky, wasn’t yet there. And I think, frankly, now still isn’t there, but I think he will get there eventually, he has to
In response to a question about whether Zelensky could return to the White House if he says he is ready to discuss a peace plan, Vance replied that if the President of Ukraine "seriously engages with the details," the U.S. will be ready for negotiations again.
"There are details that are really important, which we are already working on with the Russians. We have talked to some of our allies, he needs to seriously discuss the details," Vance said.
Reminder
The President of Ukraine is not sure whether the dispute with Trump and Vance in the Oval Office was pre-planned. Zelensky emphasized the importance of maintaining partnership relations with the U.S.
