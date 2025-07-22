"He was in a so-called 'canned' mode": Malyuk on NABU detective Husarov

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, stated that back in 2023, he warned the NABU leadership about the connections of Bureau employee Viktor Husarov, who was in the so-called "canned" mode, with Russian agents. Maliuk stated this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

In addition, another person involved, who was detained yesterday, a detective from one of the units, his surname is Husarov. He passed information to the deputy head of Yanukovych's security, whose surname is Ivantsov. Ivantsov, for your understanding, is an active participant in the enemy residency, which is generally tied to the top agent Yegorov. We had an earlier operation against General Shaitanov, such a historical operation against SBU General Shaitanov. This is the Yegorov who just held these agent networks - said Maliuk.

He emphasized that the events concern 2015-2016, when Husarov did not work at NABU, but was already actively working with the enemy.

Ivantsov was in the Russian Federation, Husarov passed information to him, and in return, he paid him money, and there is all confirming data. There is correspondence indicating that he understands who he is passing information to, and that the person is in enemy territory and, in essence, belongs to enemy special services. In 2023, we managed to document certain signs of this crime. And at that stage, I, again, being sincere and frank with the NABU leadership, brought them in and we discussed this situation. I explained the great risks, that he urgently needed to be removed. Even if he is not currently transmitting, he is in the so-called "canned" mode - someone who works for the enemy but is in a certain slowed-down phase - noted Maliuk.

He added that the NABU leaders "listened carefully" to him, and then conducted polygraphs themselves and took their own certain measures.

It all led to him destroying all material evidence. When they started talking to him further, he said that it never happened at all. Again, I am not throwing stones at the NABU leadership. But this is a certain sign that they are not professional counterintelligence officers and they should have listened to me more in that situation, as well as to my deputy General Naumyuk, who personally dealt with this issue about at what stage someone did not attach importance, someone possibly neglected - emphasized the head of the SBU.

Recall

Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for an employee of the Central Apparatus of NABU, who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2" - Viktor Husarov. He was sent to custody without the possibility of bail.