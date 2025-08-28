He was displeased with this news, but not surprised: the White House reported Trump's reaction to Russia's strike on Kyiv

US President Donald Trump was displeased with Russia's strikes on Kyiv last night, but was not surprised by these strikes. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Livitt during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

"He was displeased with this news, but not surprised. These are two countries that have been at war for a very long time. Russia struck Kyiv, and Ukraine, in turn, recently attacked Russia's oil refineries. In fact, during these strikes in August, 20% of Russia's refining capacity was disabled. The President is closely monitoring the situation, and, unfortunately, the killings will continue as long as the war lasts. That is why he wants to end it and is working on it more than anyone else," Livitt said.

She noted that perhaps both sides are not yet ready to end it themselves, but, according to her, Trump "wants it to end, but the leaders of the two countries must also want it to end."

"I think the President will make additional statements on this matter later," Livitt added.

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28 increased to 19.

US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, expressed concern after the massive attack on Kyiv, which was one of the largest aerial attacks of the war: Russia used 600 drones and 31 missiles, targeting residential areas, civilian trains, and the offices of EU and UK missions.