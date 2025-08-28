$41.320.08
Exclusive
03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Publications
Exclusives
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
He was displeased with this news, but not surprised: the White House reported Trump's reaction to Russia's strike on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Donald Trump was displeased but not surprised by the Russian strikes on Kyiv. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt explained that this is a consequence of the protracted war and Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries.

He was displeased with this news, but not surprised: the White House reported Trump's reaction to Russia's strike on Kyiv

US President Donald Trump was displeased with Russia's strikes on Kyiv last night, but was not surprised by these strikes. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Livitt during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

"He was displeased with this news, but not surprised. These are two countries that have been at war for a very long time. Russia struck Kyiv, and Ukraine, in turn, recently attacked Russia's oil refineries. In fact, during these strikes in August, 20% of Russia's refining capacity was disabled. The President is closely monitoring the situation, and, unfortunately, the killings will continue as long as the war lasts. That is why he wants to end it and is working on it more than anyone else," Livitt said.

She noted that perhaps both sides are not yet ready to end it themselves, but, according to her, Trump "wants it to end, but the leaders of the two countries must also want it to end."

"I think the President will make additional statements on this matter later," Livitt added.

Recall

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28 increased to 19.

US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, expressed concern after the massive attack on Kyiv, which was one of the largest aerial attacks of the war: Russia used 600 drones and 31 missiles, targeting residential areas, civilian trains, and the offices of EU and UK missions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

White House
Donald Trump
European Union
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv