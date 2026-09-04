He stabbed his own mother to death and filmed the killing on his phone — an 18-year-old man was detained in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia, an 18-year-old man was detained on suspicion of murdering his mother, which he filmed on a mobile phone, UNN reports, citing the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Details

According to the prosecutor’s office, the motives behind the woman’s tragic murder are being established. Law enforcement officers are currently examining all the circumstances of the incident and determining exactly what happened in the house that night.

The incident was reported by another son of the deceased. According to him, his brother confessed to murdering their mother in the morning, after which he called law enforcement officers.

According to preliminary information, the tragedy occurred at around 3 a.m. It was established that the woman was stabbed while she was sleeping. After waking up, she attempted to resist; however, the attacker’s knife handle broke. To finish what he had started, he brought another knife from the kitchen and stabbed his mother several more times. She died at the scene from her injuries.

Investigators and prosecutors are working at the scene. The knives, both brothers’ mobile phones, and other material evidence have been seized.

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A video of the murder itself was found on the detained brother’s mobile phone.

A comprehensive set of examinations has been ordered to establish and reconstruct the course of events.

Various versions concerning the motives for the crime, relations within the family, and the possible involvement of other individuals in the tragedy are being investigated.

The criminal proceedings have been classified under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder). The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. After all initial investigative measures have been completed, he will be placed in a temporary detention facility. The issue of notifying him of suspicion is being decided.

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