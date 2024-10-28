He made arrangements in Lviv and then went to Zakarpattia: border crossing “scheme” eliminated, organizer is 18 years old
Kyiv • UNN
An 18-year-old resident of Rivne region who organized a scheme for illegal border crossing was detained in Lviv. The man took from $10000 to $15000 for smuggling conscripts across the border outside checkpoints.
A resident of Rivne region was supposed to smuggle a client across the border in Zakarpattia region and receive $12,000. The police detained the 18-year-old after receiving a part of the agreed amount.
Writes UNN with reference to the police of the Lviv region.
Police detained the organizer of an illegal border crossing channel in Lviv.
According to the police, an 18-year-old resident of Rivne region was involved in organizing an illegal channel for smuggling men with military service across the border.
He was charging between $10,000 and $15,000 for transportation outside the checkpoint. As a result of the measures taken, the police found out the future plans of the dealer - in the near future he was to smuggle a client across the border in Zakarpattia region and was to receive $12,000 for this.
After the defendant received $10,500, a part of the agreed amount, operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Lviv region and investigators of the Regional Police Investigation Department detained him.
A checkpoint on the border with Moldova will suspend its work: what travelers need to know28.10.24, 12:23 • 12616 views