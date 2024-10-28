A checkpoint on the border with Moldova will suspend its work: what travelers need to know
Kyiv • UNN
On November 2, from 9:00 to 21:00, there will be no electricity at the Rososhany-Briceni checkpoint on the border with Moldova. Customs control and transport clearance will be temporarily suspended.
On November 2, there will be a temporary power outage at the Rososhany-Brychen checkpoint on the border with Moldova, and customs control of citizens and customs clearance of cars will be suspended for this period, the State Customs Service reported, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Service of Infrastructure Restoration and Development in Chernivtsi region, on November 2, there will be a temporary power outage at the Rososhany-Briceni checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border due to work on the power supply network.
Customs control of citizens and customs clearance of vehicles will be suspended during the period of work, approximately from 09:00 to 21:00.
Travelers are asked to take this information into account when planning their border crossing.
