“He loved us": Pope publishes fourth encyclical
Pope Francis has published his fourth encyclical, Dilexit Nos, on the human and divine love of the Heart of Jesus Christ. The 40-page document is written in Spanish and addresses the theme of the heart as a symbol of Christ's love.
On Thursday, October 24, Pope Francis released his fourth encyclical, Dilexit Nos, which focuses on the theme of the human and divine love of the Heart of Jesus Christ.
The title of Dilexit Nos is translated from Latin as “He Loved Us.” The original encyclical consists of 40 pages and is written in Spanish.
The main idea of the encyclical is that “the heart is often a symbol of the love of Jesus Christ.” Pope Francis emphasizes that the lack of attention to the “heart” has led to the neglect of the idea of a personal center where love is the only force that can unite people.
This is the fourth encyclical of Pope Francis, following Lumen fidei (June 29, 2013), written in collaboration with his predecessor Benedict XVI; Laudato si' (May 24, 2015), which addresses the environmental crisis and the need to care for the world created by God; and Fratelli tutti (October 3, 2020), which calls for global brotherhood and social friendship in a divided world, especially in times of pandemic and conflict, including those waged under the banner of religion.
An encyclical is an official pastoral letter written by the Pope or under his direction on moral, doctrinal, or disciplinary issues and addressed to the Universal Church.
