Ran from the draft center through the window, awaiting the decision of the military medical commission: the territorial center of Khmelnytskyi region commented on the incident with the conscript The Khmelnytskyi Regional Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support commented on the incident with a conscript who allegedly escaped through the window while awaiting a decision by the military medical commission (MMC). As reported to Suspilne Khmelnytskyi by Alla Agibalova, spokesperson for the Khmelnytskyi Regional Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support, the man had previously been declared fit for military service. However, he disagreed with the MMC's decision, challenged it, and was sent for a second examination. He was awaiting its results at the draft center. "He was awaiting the decision of the higher-level MMC. He was not detained. He was waiting. Why he did that, I cannot comment. Perhaps he panicked, perhaps something else. He was not detained," she said. According to her, the man will still have to undergo a medical examination. Earlier, social media reported that a man allegedly escaped through the window of the Khmelnytskyi draft center while awaiting the decision of the MMC.
In Khmelnytskyi, a man jumped out of the window of the second floor of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) while waiting for the decision of the military medical commission (MMC). He was provided with medical assistance and hospitalized, there was no physical violence.
In Khmelnytskyi, a man, trying to escape, jumped from the window of the second floor while waiting for the decision of the military medical commission. Medics provided assistance to the victim, and he was hospitalized. No physical or psychological violence was used against the conscript.
Today, an incident occurred in the premises of the joint city territorial recruitment and social support center. A conscript who was on the second floor of the territorial center after passing the military medical commission (MMC), waiting for the commission's conclusion, attempted to escape through the window.
According to the TCC, no physical or psychological violence was used against the conscript.
The victim was promptly provided with medical assistance and taken to the hospital
They emphasize that no administrative procedure is so hopeless as to justify radical actions.
On May 7, posts with videos began to spread on social networks, stating that a man jumped from the second floor of the TCC building in Khmelnytskyi. In the video, a man was lying on the tile and could not get up on his own. Many people gathered around him trying to help.
