In Khmelnytskyi, a man, trying to escape, jumped from the window of the second floor while waiting for the decision of the military medical commission. Medics provided assistance to the victim, and he was hospitalized. No physical or psychological violence was used against the conscript. This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi TCC, reports UNN.

Today, an incident occurred in the premises of the joint city territorial recruitment and social support center. A conscript who was on the second floor of the territorial center after passing the military medical commission (MMC), waiting for the commission's conclusion, attempted to escape through the window. - the message reads.

According to the TCC, no physical or psychological violence was used against the conscript.

The victim was promptly provided with medical assistance and taken to the hospital - add to the territorial center.

They emphasize that no administrative procedure is so hopeless as to justify radical actions.

On May 7, posts with videos began to spread on social networks, stating that a man jumped from the second floor of the TCC building in Khmelnytskyi. In the video, a man was lying on the tile and could not get up on his own. Many people gathered around him trying to help.

