Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany
Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Half-million dollar scheme: in Zakarpattia region, dealers who massively transferred conscripts abroad were exposed

In the Zakarpattia region, a criminal group of 6 people who were transferring evaders abroad was detained. Among those detained are employees of the State Border Guard Service.

Half-million dollar scheme: in Zakarpattia region, dealers who massively transferred conscripts abroad were exposed

In the Zakarpattia region, six people, including employees of the State Border Guard Service, are suspected of participating in a criminal group that produced fake documents confirming disability for conscripts, helping them illegally cross the border of Ukraine. The scheme brought in almost half a million dollars. All those involved have been detained, and a pre-trial investigation is underway. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the criminal group of six people has been operating since 2023, issuing conscripts a package of forged documents, on the basis of which they freely crossed the border through checkpoints in the Uzhhorod district.

According to law enforcement officers, the co-organizer of the crime was also a 40-year-old employee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. A 24-year-old officer of the same border detachment also helped the attackers, as reported by the police. Fake documents, as reported, were "drawn" by a 31-year-old woman from Uzhhorod who has graphic design skills.

"According to this scheme, approximately 30 men "with disabilities" illegally left Ukraine. According to preliminary estimates, as a result of the transfers, the smugglers received almost half a million dollars in illegal remuneration," the statement said.

The police added that illegal departure cost each of the "clients" from 14 to 17 thousand dollars.

All six members of the group were detained, and more than 20 searches were conducted at their places of residence.

"A large amount of cash, expensive cars and other material evidence indicating the involvement of the defendants in the commission of the crime were seized," the police added.

Depending on the roles in the criminal organization, its members are accused of creating and leading a criminal organization, as well as participating in it and illegally transporting persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by an organized criminal organization.

Law enforcement officers reported that a pre-trial investigation is currently underway, and other persons who may be involved in the functioning of this criminal scheme are being identified.

Transcarpathian TCC responded to information about “theft of 27 thousand euros from the military commissariat”14.01.25, 18:28 • 61764 views

WarCrimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Uzhhorod
