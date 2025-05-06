Half-million dollar scheme: in Zakarpattia region, dealers who massively transferred conscripts abroad were exposed

In the Zakarpattia region, six people, including employees of the State Border Guard Service, are suspected of participating in a criminal group that produced fake documents confirming disability for conscripts, helping them illegally cross the border of Ukraine. The scheme brought in almost half a million dollars. All those involved have been detained, and a pre-trial investigation is underway. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the criminal group of six people has been operating since 2023, issuing conscripts a package of forged documents, on the basis of which they freely crossed the border through checkpoints in the Uzhhorod district.

According to law enforcement officers, the co-organizer of the crime was also a 40-year-old employee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. A 24-year-old officer of the same border detachment also helped the attackers, as reported by the police. Fake documents, as reported, were "drawn" by a 31-year-old woman from Uzhhorod who has graphic design skills.

"According to this scheme, approximately 30 men "with disabilities" illegally left Ukraine. According to preliminary estimates, as a result of the transfers, the smugglers received almost half a million dollars in illegal remuneration," the statement said.

The police added that illegal departure cost each of the "clients" from 14 to 17 thousand dollars.

All six members of the group were detained, and more than 20 searches were conducted at their places of residence.

"A large amount of cash, expensive cars and other material evidence indicating the involvement of the defendants in the commission of the crime were seized," the police added.

Depending on the roles in the criminal organization, its members are accused of creating and leading a criminal organization, as well as participating in it and illegally transporting persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by an organized criminal organization.

Law enforcement officers reported that a pre-trial investigation is currently underway, and other persons who may be involved in the functioning of this criminal scheme are being identified.

