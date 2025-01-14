Transcarpathian TCC responded to information about “theft of 27 thousand euros from the military commissariat”

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 131570 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 118606 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 126673 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 127738 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 160241 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108802 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 155997 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104219 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113802 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117097 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 50873 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118603 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116670 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 38815 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 53724 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 131570 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 160241 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 155997 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 184559 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173979 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116670 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118603 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139012 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130939 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148474 views
Transcarpathian TCC responded to information about "theft of 27 thousand euros from the military commissariat"

Transcarpathian TCC responded to information about “theft of 27 thousand euros from the military commissariat”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60841 views

False information was spread on social media about the theft of money from the office of the head of the TCC. The Transcarpathian TCC and the police denied this information, calling it disinformation.

Social media spread reports about an allegedly mobilized man who broke into the office of the head of the military registration and enlistment office and stole 27 thousand euros. But the information turned out to be fake.

This was reported in the Transcarpathian regional territorial center for recruitment and social support, UNN reports.

Details

According to Telegram channels, in Zakarpattia, “a former repeat offender, who was taken to the TCC, picked the door lock with a lock pryer and quietly entered the office of the head of the TCC, from where he stole 27 thousand euros and then escaped through the window.

After that, the head of the TCC allegedly said that he was collecting the money for the Armed Forces to buy drones. The report also added that the police “put the fugitive on the wanted list” and launched the “Interception” plan in the region. UNN immediately contacted the police for comment.

We have not recorded any such cases in the police, we have not received any appeals on this issue

- the Transcarpathian regional police noted. 

The Transcarpathian JCCC and JV also responded to questions about the confirmation of this incident.

We officially declare that there is no confirmation of the information mentioned, and the publication itself is a complete lie. The text of the publication contains signs of disinformation, and the use of images and videos from unknown sources adds to the manipulative context

- reads the statement of the Transcarpathian TCC.

 It is noted that such actions are aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and creating distrust among citizens in the activities of the TCC and JV.

It is also noted that the primary sources spreading false information repeatedly publish materials with elements of pro-Russian propaganda, which casts doubt on the objectivity of their statements.

We call on all participants in the communication process not to disseminate unverified information and to trust only official sources

 ,” the statement added.

After the TCC's reaction, some Telegram channels disappeared posts about the incident.

In Transcarpathia, a man opened fire near the shopping center15.11.24, 12:10 • 15208 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram

