Transcarpathian TCC responded to information about “theft of 27 thousand euros from the military commissariat”

Social media spread reports about an allegedly mobilized man who broke into the office of the head of the military registration and enlistment office and stole 27 thousand euros. But the information turned out to be fake.

This was reported in the Transcarpathian regional territorial center for recruitment and social support, UNN reports.

According to Telegram channels, in Zakarpattia, “a former repeat offender, who was taken to the TCC, picked the door lock with a lock pryer and quietly entered the office of the head of the TCC, from where he stole 27 thousand euros and then escaped through the window.

After that, the head of the TCC allegedly said that he was collecting the money for the Armed Forces to buy drones. The report also added that the police “put the fugitive on the wanted list” and launched the “Interception” plan in the region. UNN immediately contacted the police for comment.

We have not recorded any such cases in the police, we have not received any appeals on this issue - the Transcarpathian regional police noted.

The Transcarpathian JCCC and JV also responded to questions about the confirmation of this incident.

We officially declare that there is no confirmation of the information mentioned, and the publication itself is a complete lie. The text of the publication contains signs of disinformation, and the use of images and videos from unknown sources adds to the manipulative context - reads the statement of the Transcarpathian TCC.

It is noted that such actions are aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and creating distrust among citizens in the activities of the TCC and JV.

It is also noted that the primary sources spreading false information repeatedly publish materials with elements of pro-Russian propaganda, which casts doubt on the objectivity of their statements.

We call on all participants in the communication process not to disseminate unverified information and to trust only official sources ,” the statement added.

After the TCC's reaction, some Telegram channels disappeared posts about the incident.

