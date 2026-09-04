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He asked for intimate photos and then threatened to kill them — in Odesa, a man is suspected of the sexual exploitation of young girls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Investigators suspect a resident of Odesa of recruiting and blackmailing seven girls aged 10–11. The man is also charged with creating and distributing child pornography.

He asked for intimate photos and then threatened to kill them — in Odesa, a man is suspected of the sexual exploitation of young girls

For almost two years, according to the investigation, the 38-year-old Odesa resident deliberately searched online for girls aged 10–11, sent them his own nude photos and asked them for intimate photos and videos, and threatened and blackmailed them. As reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office, seven minors became victims of his unlawful actions: two girls were 10 years old, and five were 11, reports UNN.

Details

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office notified the man that he was suspected of recruiting minors for sexual exploitation, sexually abusing children, producing, possessing and distributing pornographic content, as well as coercing children to participate in its creation.

The investigation established that from September 2024 to July 2026, while in Odesa, the suspect registered on various online communication platforms and specifically searched for underage girls.

After meeting them, he moved the communication to Telegram, where he exchanged messages with and called the children. Gradually, the conversations became sexual in nature.

According to the investigation, the man sent the children his own nude photos and induced them to send him intimate photos and videos. To do this, he used psychological pressure, blackmail and threats, including threats to kill them.

The investigation believes that, taking advantage of the children’s age, psychological immaturity and trusting nature, the suspect involved them in creating pornographic content. He subsequently distributed some of the materials he obtained among other minors.

In Kyiv, a man is suspected of sexually abusing his 3-year-old daughter and creating child pornography14.08.26, 12:12 • 4024 views

With regard to most of the victims, law enforcement established not one but several episodes of unlawful activity.

In addition, according to the investigation, the man systematically accessed child pornography online, downloaded such materials and stored them.

The suspect’s actions have been classified under Part 3 of Article 149, Part 2 of Article 156, Parts 2 and 3 of Article 301, and Parts 1, 3 and 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The prosecution will ask the court to impose pretrial detention without setting bail.

In Kharkiv region, a man was sentenced to 8 years for child molestation and creating child pornography17.10.25, 17:35 • 2510 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
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Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Odesa