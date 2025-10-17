$41.640.12
Financial Times

In Kharkiv region, a man was sentenced to 8 years for child molestation and creating child pornography

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

In Kharkiv region, a 59-year-old man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for lewd acts against two 11-year-old girls and creating pornographic materials. He also received a three-year ban on activities involving children.

In Kharkiv region, a man was sentenced to 8 years for child molestation and creating child pornography

A court in Kharkiv Oblast has sentenced a 59-year-old man who committed lewd acts against two underage girls and created pornographic materials involving them. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The offender was sentenced to 8 years in prison and banned from holding positions or engaging in activities related to the education, upbringing, or leisure of children for a period of three years.

Molested and raped underage sister: man in Lviv region gets 10 years in prison16.10.25, 15:03 • 2806 views

Prosecutors proved that the man, while intoxicated, committed lewd acts against two 11-year-old girls who came to his house to play with his grandchildren. Taking advantage of the absence of adults, he acted intentionally, understanding the unlawfulness of his actions. He stopped only when his wife returned home, and the victims were able to escape.

– reported the OGP.

After that, the convicted person used computer programs to create pornographic images involving himself and the children and stored them on his mobile phone.

In court, the man pleaded guilty. The verdict was handed down by the Lozova City District Court of Kharkiv Oblast, and the period for appellate appeal is currently underway. After the verdict enters into force, his data will be entered into the Unified Register of Persons Convicted of Crimes Against the Sexual Freedom and Integrity of Minors.

Committed sexual acts against a 6-year-old girl: man received 11 years in prison09.10.25, 13:08 • 2551 view

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast