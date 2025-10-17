In Kharkiv region, a man was sentenced to 8 years for child molestation and creating child pornography

A court in Kharkiv Oblast has sentenced a 59-year-old man who committed lewd acts against two underage girls and created pornographic materials involving them. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The offender was sentenced to 8 years in prison and banned from holding positions or engaging in activities related to the education, upbringing, or leisure of children for a period of three years.

Prosecutors proved that the man, while intoxicated, committed lewd acts against two 11-year-old girls who came to his house to play with his grandchildren. Taking advantage of the absence of adults, he acted intentionally, understanding the unlawfulness of his actions. He stopped only when his wife returned home, and the victims were able to escape. – reported the OGP.

After that, the convicted person used computer programs to create pornographic images involving himself and the children and stored them on his mobile phone.

In court, the man pleaded guilty. The verdict was handed down by the Lozova City District Court of Kharkiv Oblast, and the period for appellate appeal is currently underway. After the verdict enters into force, his data will be entered into the Unified Register of Persons Convicted of Crimes Against the Sexual Freedom and Integrity of Minors.

