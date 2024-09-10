Harvesting has been completed on an area of 6.526 million hectares - Minagro

Despite the unfavorable climatic conditions this year, the yields of early grains and pulses decreased by only 2% year-on-year. Harvesting was completed on an area of 6.526 million hectares, including wheat, barley, peas and rapeseed.

This was stated by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval during a telethon, reports UNN.

According to the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, this year's harvest was not entirely favorable, with drought and high temperatures.

This is why we have a decrease in yields, but in the group of early grains and pulses, this decrease is only 2% of last year's harvest. The harvest was completed on an area of 6.526 million hectares, compared to 6.347 million hectares last year - The minister said.

By culture:

wheat - 4.902 million hectares;

barley - 1.412 million hectares;

peas 212 thousand hectares;

Rapeseed on 1.265 million hectares.

“Ukraine has managed to harvest a group of early crops, and we are now moving on to harvesting late crops,” Koval said.

Recall

As of September 6, Ukraine harvested 35.1 million tons of new crops on an area of 9,548.9 thousand hectares.