Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Harvest 2024: more than 39 million tons of crops have already been harvested

Harvest 2024: more than 39 million tons of crops have already been harvested

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22294 views

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported harvesting 39.06 million tons of new crops in Ukraine. The company harvested 30.08 million tons of grain, 8.2 million tons of oilseeds and 741.5 thousand tons of sugar beet.

Ukraine has already harvested more than 39 million tons of crops, including 30.08 million tons of grain, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine has harvested 39.06 million tons of new crops on an area of 10.9 million  hectares. In total, 30.08 million tons of grain, 8.2 million tons of oilseeds and 741.5 thousand tons of sugar beet were harvested," the ministry said and listed: 

  • wheat - harvested on an area of 4.9 million hectares, yielding 21.8 million tons;
  • barley - 1.4 million hectares were threshed, with a harvest of 5.5 million tons;
  • peas - 212.2 thou hectares were harvested, yielding 461.6 thou tons;
  • Millet - 56.8 thou hectares threshed, 110.4  thou tons harvested;
  • buckwheat - 56.2 thou hectares threshed,  88.2 thou tons harvested;
  • Rapeseed - 1.3 million hectares were threshed, 3.4 million  tons of seeds were harvested;
  • sunflower - 1.5 million hectares were threshed, 2.97 million tons of seeds were harvested;
  • soybeans - 909.5 thousand hectares were threshed, and 1.8 million tons of seeds were harvested;
  • corn - 255.3 thousand hectares were threshed, 1.1 million tons of seeds were harvested.

As indicated, Vinnytsia region is the leader in grain harvesting, having threshed 2.1 million hectares. Khmelnytsky region farmers are ahead in terms of yields with 62.9 c/ha.

Almost all regions are harvesting sunflower. Agrarians in eight regions - Vinnytsia, Volyn, Lviv, Poltava, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, and Bukovyna - are harvesting sugar beets, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said .

Image

Ukraine expects up to 15% loss of late crops: soybeans are the most affected10.09.24, 15:05 • 31170 views

