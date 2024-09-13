Harvest 2024: more than 39 million tons of crops have already been harvested

Ukraine has already harvested more than 39 million tons of crops, including 30.08 million tons of grain, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine has harvested 39.06 million tons of new crops on an area of 10.9 million hectares. In total, 30.08 million tons of grain, 8.2 million tons of oilseeds and 741.5 thousand tons of sugar beet were harvested," the ministry said and listed:

wheat - harvested on an area of 4.9 million hectares, yielding 21.8 million tons;

barley - 1.4 million hectares were threshed, with a harvest of 5.5 million tons;

peas - 212.2 thou hectares were harvested, yielding 461.6 thou tons;

Millet - 56.8 thou hectares threshed, 110.4 thou tons harvested;

buckwheat - 56.2 thou hectares threshed, 88.2 thou tons harvested;

Rapeseed - 1.3 million hectares were threshed, 3.4 million tons of seeds were harvested;

sunflower - 1.5 million hectares were threshed, 2.97 million tons of seeds were harvested;

soybeans - 909.5 thousand hectares were threshed, and 1.8 million tons of seeds were harvested;

corn - 255.3 thousand hectares were threshed, 1.1 million tons of seeds were harvested.

As indicated, Vinnytsia region is the leader in grain harvesting, having threshed 2.1 million hectares. Khmelnytsky region farmers are ahead in terms of yields with 62.9 c/ha.

Almost all regions are harvesting sunflower. Agrarians in eight regions - Vinnytsia, Volyn, Lviv, Poltava, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, and Bukovyna - are harvesting sugar beets, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said .

