Harris leads Trump by 5% after the pre-election debate

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, US Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 5 percentage points in the race for the presidency in the November 5 election. Harris has the support of 47% of registered voters to Trump's 42%, increasing her advantage after a debate with the former president that many voters believe she won. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The poll, which lasted two days, found that 53% of voters who had heard about the debate believed that Harris won, while only 24% believed that Trump won. About 52% of those familiar with the debate said Trump looked unsure and not quite focused, while only 21% said the same about Harris. Even among Republicans, one in five said Trump did not look convincing.

During the debate, the 59-year-old Harris put Trump, who is 78, in a difficult situation by recalling his numerous court cases, including a criminal conviction for falsifying business records. Approximately 52% of voters who watched the debate said that Harris “gave the impression of a person with higher moral integrity,” while only 29% said the same about Trump.

The results also showed that 52% of voters believe Trump is too old to serve in government, while only 7% expressed a similar opinion about Harris.

The poll covered 1,690 U.S. adults, of whom 1,405 were registered voters, with a margin of error of about three percentage points for registered voters.

Despite the national polls, such as the Reuters/Ipsos results, the outcome of the presidential election will be determined by the voting in individual states, especially in crucial states, some of which may be key in the fight for the White House.

