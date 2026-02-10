$43.030.02
Handed over locations of Defense Forces equipment in Sloviansk to the enemy: Ukrzaliznytsia employee detained

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

The SBU counterintelligence detained a Ukrzaliznytsia employee in Donetsk region who was providing the enemy with information about the location of heavy equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The perpetrator faces up to 8 years in prison.

Handed over locations of Defense Forces equipment in Sloviansk to the enemy: Ukrzaliznytsia employee detained

The Security Service's counterintelligence detained another Russian informant in Donetsk region. He turned out to be a 33-year-old employee of the regional branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia". This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the suspect tracked the location of heavy equipment of the Defense Forces for the enemy, against which, according to available information, the occupiers were preparing missile and bomb strikes.

To identify the coordinates of military facilities, the attacker walked around the frontline community during non-working hours and tracked the locations of personnel and equipment of Ukrainian troops.

- the report says.

He accumulated the collected information on his smartphone and passed it on to his acquaintance, who was a "liaison" with Russian special services.

SBU officers exposed the informant, documented him, and detained him at his place of residence.

The Security Service also took measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in the area of enemy reconnaissance activity in the Kramatorsk direction.

During searches, a mobile phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee.

Currently, Security Service investigators have notified the informant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, relocation, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Olga Rozgon

