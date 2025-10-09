Hamas plans to release hostages this weekend

Hamas plans to release all 20 living hostages this weekend as Israelis leave most of the Gaza Strip. This is reported by Associated Press (AP), transmits UNN.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Hamas intends to release all 20 living hostages this weekend. - stated in the AP post.

It is noted that at the same time, the Israeli military will begin withdrawing its forces from most of the Gaza territory.

Recall

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed the first stage of a peace plan on the night of October 9. The release of all Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity will take place in the near future, after which Israel will withdraw troops to the agreed border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that on October 9 he would convene the country's government to approve the agreement. Hamas also announced an agreement to end the war in Gaza, which provides for the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the exchange of hostages.