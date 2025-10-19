Hamas handed over bodies of two more dead hostages to Israel - IDF

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Inter-Agency Defense Service reported that the Hamas terrorist group handed over two bodies of deceased hostages to the Israeli side. This is reported by UNN with reference to the IDF statement.

Details

Two coffins with the remains of deceased hostages, accompanied by Israel Defense Forces and Israel Inter-Agency Defense Service forces, recently crossed the border into the State of Israel and are en route to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, where an identification procedure will be carried out. IDF representatives are accompanying the families - the Israeli military reported.

The IDF also urged the public to exercise caution and await official identification, which will first be communicated to the families of the deceased hostages.

Addition

Israel received a second group of 13 released Hamas hostages, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency confirmed in a joint statement on Monday. Thus, 20 released hostages have already been handed over to Israel - all those Hamas was supposed to hand over have been released.