Hamas accepts US proposal for ceasefire in Gaza
Kyiv • UNN
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh announces that his organization has accepted the US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Hamas has responded positively to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN.
Details
On Sunday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh announced that his organization had accepted a positive response to US President Joe Biden's proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.
In his speech on the occasion of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, Haniyeh said that the American leader's proposal is fully in line with their intentions to conclude an agreement that provides for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Recall
The United States unveiled its plan for a ceasefire in Gaza on May 31.
Israel, for its part, has emphasized that the military campaign will continue until Hamas is expelled from Gaza
Biden proposed a new plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip01.06.24, 02:50 • 40039 views