Hamas accepts US proposal for ceasefire in Gaza

Hamas has responded positively to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh announced that his organization had accepted a positive response to US President Joe Biden's proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In his speech on the occasion of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, Haniyeh said that the American leader's proposal is fully in line with their intentions to conclude an agreement that provides for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Recall

The United States unveiled its plan for a ceasefire in Gaza on May 31.

Israel, for its part, has emphasized that the military campaign will continue until Hamas is expelled from Gaza

Biden proposed a new plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip