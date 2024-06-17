Hamas accepts US proposal for ceasefire in Gaza

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11888 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 123925 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127352 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 141862 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 201285 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240444 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148462 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370226 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182668 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149832 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 86032 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107871 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23236 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 43435 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 123925 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 108761 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127352 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121911 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 141862 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8520 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10677 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14946 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16338 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23814 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Hamas accepts US proposal for ceasefire in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106568 views

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh announces that his organization has accepted the US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas accepts US proposal for ceasefire in Gaza

Hamas has responded positively to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh announced that his organization had accepted a positive response to US President Joe Biden's proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In his speech on the occasion of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, Haniyeh said that the American leader's proposal is fully in line with their intentions to conclude an agreement that provides for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Recall

The United States unveiled its plan for a ceasefire in Gaza on May 31.

Israel, for its part, has emphasized that the military campaign will continue until Hamas is expelled from Gaza

Biden proposed a new plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip01.06.24, 02:50 • 40039 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Ismail Haniyeh
Joe Biden
United States
Gaza Strip
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91