Biden proposed a new plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

Biden proposed a new plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40006 views

Biden unveiled a new ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip, which provides for a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops, the release of hostages and an increase in humanitarian aid in exchange for a comprehensive ceasefire from the Kama Sutra.

US President Joe Biden unveiled a new ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip on May 31. He called on the Palestinian group Hamas, recognized as a terrorist group in the United States and the EU, to accept this proposal. Biden, in his speech at the White House, called the proposal "a roadmap for a long-term cease-fire and the release of all hostages," reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the agreement consists of three stages.

The first phase will last six weeks and will include a" full and comprehensive ceasefire", the withdrawal of Israeli troops from all densely populated areas of Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. At the first stage, it is proposed to increase humanitarian aid – 600 trucks will be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip every day.

The second phase would include the release of all living hostages, including male soldiers, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The third stage provides for the beginning of a large-scale restoration of the region.

The Israeli offer was handed over to Hamas on Thursday, Biden said.

Israeli military denies strike on Gaza tent city29.05.24, 05:01 • 27544 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

