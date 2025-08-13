Half of today's battles focused on the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 6710 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 26436 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 34034 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 63324 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 34810 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 59567 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 66594 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 34828 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 80370 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 84531 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.3m/s
38%
755mm
Popular news
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 64802 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 44402 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 22725 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 47596 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 26905 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 63324 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 59567 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 66594 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 80370 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 54650 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Peter Thiel
Alla Gorska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 1518 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 13309 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 44697 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 65093 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 29508 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Truth Social
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27

Half of today's battles focused on the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 49 enemy attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces as of 4 p.m. on August 13, with most of the battles taking place in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian military repelled numerous assaults and attacks in various directions, continuing to contain the occupiers' offensive.

Half of today's battles focused on the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

More than half of the battles on the front today occurred in one direction - Pokrovsk, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 13, writes UNN.

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 49 times

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, border areas of our country suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including the settlements of Bila Bereza, Bachivsk, Maryine, Romashkove, Velyka Pysarivka, Turya, Rudenka, Novodmytrivka, Tovstodubove, Sumy region; Tymofiivka, Kharkiv region; Boyaro-Lezhachi and Bilovody, Sumy region, were subjected to guided bomb airstrikes.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attempted offensive actions three times; currently, one combat engagement is ongoing. Enemy aircraft carried out three airstrikes, dropping a total of five guided bombs, and the enemy also conducted 164 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems. Our units are actively working to disrupt the occupier's plans and have achieved some success in certain areas.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military repelled an enemy assault near Vovchansk.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked once in the Kupiansk direction in the area of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled four attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyane, Karpivka, Ridkodub, and Torske. One more attack is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack, and another battle is currently ongoing. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka and Novoselivka.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers tried to advance on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar. Ukrainian units repelled four attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 27 attacks towards the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and Dachne. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 23 attacks, and battles are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders launched three offensives against the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Maliivka and Shevchenko. The settlement of Pokrovske suffered from a Russian aerial bomb strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invader's aviation launched unguided air-to-surface missiles and bombs at Novoandriivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders have currently repelled two assault actions by the occupiers, and one more battle is ongoing.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv directions at this time.

Over the past day, Russia lost about 900 servicemen, 8 armored combat vehicles, and air defense systems13.08.25, 08:04 • 2520 views

Julia Shramko

AnnouncementsWar
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine