Half of today's battles focused on the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

More than half of the battles on the front today occurred in one direction - Pokrovsk, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 13, writes UNN.

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 49 times - reported the General Staff.

As indicated, border areas of our country suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including the settlements of Bila Bereza, Bachivsk, Maryine, Romashkove, Velyka Pysarivka, Turya, Rudenka, Novodmytrivka, Tovstodubove, Sumy region; Tymofiivka, Kharkiv region; Boyaro-Lezhachi and Bilovody, Sumy region, were subjected to guided bomb airstrikes.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attempted offensive actions three times; currently, one combat engagement is ongoing. Enemy aircraft carried out three airstrikes, dropping a total of five guided bombs, and the enemy also conducted 164 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems. Our units are actively working to disrupt the occupier's plans and have achieved some success in certain areas.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military repelled an enemy assault near Vovchansk.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked once in the Kupiansk direction in the area of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled four attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyane, Karpivka, Ridkodub, and Torske. One more attack is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack, and another battle is currently ongoing. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka and Novoselivka.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers tried to advance on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar. Ukrainian units repelled four attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 27 attacks towards the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and Dachne. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 23 attacks, and battles are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders launched three offensives against the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Maliivka and Shevchenko. The settlement of Pokrovske suffered from a Russian aerial bomb strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invader's aviation launched unguided air-to-surface missiles and bombs at Novoandriivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders have currently repelled two assault actions by the occupiers, and one more battle is ongoing.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv directions at this time.

Over the past day, Russia lost about 900 servicemen, 8 armored combat vehicles, and air defense systems