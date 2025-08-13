Over the past day, Russia lost about 900 servicemen, 8 armored combat vehicles, and air defense systems
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Russian troop losses for August 12, amounting to 890 people. The enemy's total losses since February 2022 have exceeded one million servicemen.
Over the past day, August 12, Russian troops lost 890 occupiers killed and wounded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.08.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1066110 (+890) liquidated
- tanks ‒ 11099 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23127 (+8)
- artillery systems ‒ 31429 (+23)
- MLRS ‒ 1465 (+1)
- air defense systems ‒ 1207 (+2)
- aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 50852 (+99)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3558 (+2)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 58265 (+46)
- special equipment ‒ 3937 (0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
President Zelenskyy reported that Russians suffer three times more losses than the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with an example of 968 Russian losses per day against 340 Ukrainian ones. Ukraine also has an advantage in FPV drones of 1 to 1.4, which it plans to increase thanks to partner funding.
