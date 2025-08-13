$41.450.06
August 12, 05:43 PM • 18043 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 45116 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 36110 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 64083 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 37378 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 39054 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 106370 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98224 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 96610 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 45842 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Publications
Exclusives
Over the past day, Russia lost about 900 servicemen, 8 armored combat vehicles, and air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Russian troop losses for August 12, amounting to 890 people. The enemy's total losses since February 2022 have exceeded one million servicemen.

Over the past day, Russia lost about 900 servicemen, 8 armored combat vehicles, and air defense systems

Over the past day, August 12, Russian troops lost 890 occupiers killed and wounded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1066110 (+890) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11099 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23127 (+8)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31429 (+23)
          • MLRS ‒ 1465 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1207 (+2)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 50852 (+99)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3558 (+2)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 58265 (+46)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3937 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              President Zelenskyy reported that Russians suffer three times more losses than the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with an example of 968 Russian losses per day against 340 Ukrainian ones. Ukraine also has an advantage in FPV drones of 1 to 1.4, which it plans to increase thanks to partner funding.

                              133 combat engagements took place at the front since the beginning of the day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine12.08.25, 22:42 • 2254 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Volodymyr Zelenskyy