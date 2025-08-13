Over the past day, August 12, Russian troops lost 890 occupiers killed and wounded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.08.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1066110 (+890) liquidated

tanks ‒ 11099 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23127 (+8)

artillery systems ‒ 31429 (+23)

MLRS ‒ 1465 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1207 (+2)

aircraft ‒ 421 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 50852 (+99)

cruise missiles ‒ 3558 (+2)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 58265 (+46)

special equipment ‒ 3937 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported that Russians suffer three times more losses than the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with an example of 968 Russian losses per day against 340 Ukrainian ones. Ukraine also has an advantage in FPV drones of 1 to 1.4, which it plans to increase thanks to partner funding.

