05:43 PM • 7854 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 28683 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 27382 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 49340 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 31818 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 36849 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 98872 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 95025 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 93764 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 43898 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Since the beginning of the year, 133 combat engagements have taken place at the front - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On August 12, 133 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched 1 missile strike, 67 air strikes, and carried out 3637 shellings. Ukrainian defenders continue to repel attempts to advance deep into the territory.

Since the beginning of Tuesday, August 12, 133 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 12.08.2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 133 combat engagements took place on the front.

Russian invaders launched one missile strike with four missiles and 67 air strikes, dropping 130 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,528 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,637 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, nine combat engagements took place. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropped fourteen guided bombs, and carried out 178 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out three offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor attacked near Kindrashivka, Moskovka, and Kupiansk — Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attempts to advance.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Myrnyi, Zarichne, Karpivka, Torske, Dibrova, and in the direction of Shandryholove and Serebryanka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled eight assaults by occupation forces in the areas of Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Stupochky. The Defense Forces successfully repelled both attacks by the invaders.

Four times, the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of Popove Yar, Volodymyrivka, Kolodiazi, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Udachne, as well as in the direction of Rodynske and Promin. Our defenders stopped 33 enemy assault actions, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 167 occupiers were neutralized, 116 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian warriors destroyed two armored combat vehicles, 85 unmanned aerial vehicles, six vehicles, two unmanned aerial vehicle antennas, and two enemy unmanned aerial vehicle control points.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 22 times in the areas of Dachne, Novoukrainka, Vilne Pole, Oleksandrogard, Tolstoi, Myrnyi, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Andriivka-Klevtsove. Currently, four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy advanced in the direction of Poltavka, launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled two enemy assault actions in the area of Kamyanske. The settlements of Stepnohirsk and Plavni were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked towards the positions of our defenders six times. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on OdradoKamyanka.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on steps to rectify the situation in the Pokrovsk direction and near Dobropillia. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allocated additional forces and planned measures to block the enemy.

Russia is preparing offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. The transfer of up to 30,000 troops from the Kursk direction, who will be ready by September, is expected.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are resisting superior enemy forces in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions. The occupiers are trying to infiltrate with sabotage groups, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine detect and destroy them.

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine