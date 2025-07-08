Half of the battles are in two directions: General Staff updated the map

Half of the 188 battles on the front line last day took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 8, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 188 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 68 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used five missiles and dropped 112 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3373 kamikaze drones and carried out more than five thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 141 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery pieces, a command post and one other important enemy object," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropped 11 guided bombs, and carried out 286 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 19 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Ambarnoe, Krasne Pershe, Kamyanka and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, two enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions near Holubivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest, as well as towards Serebryanka, Olhivka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Hryhorivka and Vyyimka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded, the enemy advanced towards Mykolaivka, Markove, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Dyliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 68 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Razine, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Kotliarivka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 30 times in the areas of the settlements of Pidddubne, Fedorivka, Voskresenka, Yalta, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy assaults near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Kamyanske and towards Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no combat engagements were recorded last day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated over a thousand occupiers and 41 enemy artillery systems