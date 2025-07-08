$41.730.01
Exclusives
Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated over a thousand occupiers and 41 enemy artillery systems

Kyiv • UNN

• 291 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 291 views

On July 7, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 41 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.07.25 are estimated at 1,028,610 personnel.

Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated over a thousand occupiers and 41 enemy artillery systems

On July 7, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 41 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1028610 (+1070) killed
    • tanks ‒ 10995 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22967 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30034 (+41)
          • MLRS ‒ 1434 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1192 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 44230 (+172)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3439 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 54456 (+86)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3927 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping advance" in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

                              Syrskyi: Ukraine's Armed Forces need reinforcement and correct management decisions

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
