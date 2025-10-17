Half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions: map from the General Staff

Half of the 178 battles on the front line over the past day took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 17, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 178 combat engagements were recorded yesterday - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile strikes, 42 missiles, and 100 air strikes, dropping 206 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, it carried out 4,553 shellings, 118 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,184 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one control point for unmanned aerial vehicles, six artillery pieces, and one other important object of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

Two combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropped 29 guided bombs, and carried out 228 shellings, including 20 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, 15 combat engagements took place yesterday near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, and in the direction of Kolodyazne, Bologivka, Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 13 attacks by the occupiers took place over the past day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Bohuslavka, and in the direction of Kurylivka and Borova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times, trying to advance in the areas of Derylove, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and in the directions of Druzhlyubivka and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks over the past day. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Yampil, and in the direction of Zvanivka.

No offensive actions of the enemy were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 55 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Dorozhne, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya, and in the direction of Myrnograd, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, and Balagan.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 33 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Ivanivka, Oleksandrogad, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Poltavka and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the occupiers.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost 730 soldiers and over five hundred UAVs in a day