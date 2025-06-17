$41.530.08
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
06:29 AM • 10639 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 24508 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 84889 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 76287 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 110250 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 100158 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 99781 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 174537 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 81911 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 79390 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk and North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

Over the past day, 186 combat clashes were recorded at the front, half of which occurred in the Pokrovsky and North-Slobozhansky directions. The enemy launched missile and air strikes on Ukraine.

Half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk and North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions: map from the General Staff

Half of the 186 battles on the front took place in the Pokrovsk and North-Slobozhansky (appeared against the background of the enemy's activation on the border area of Sumy region) and Kursk directions over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report, showing the map of hostilities, writes UNN.

 In general, 186 combat clashes were recorded during the past day

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 56 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used five missiles and dropped 110 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3,226 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,481 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 96 from reactive salvo fire systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, five artillery pieces and one other important object of the enemy," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 38 assault actions of the occupiers since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 32 guided bombs, and also carried out 225 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from a reactive salvo fire system.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Dovgenke and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansky direction, four attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove and towards Golubivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times, trying to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Nadiya, Grekivka, Ridkodub and Kolodyazi.

In the Siversky direction, in the area of Hryhorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops once.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 12 combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka and towards Shcherbynivka, Rusynoy Yar and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 56 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Promin, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Gorikhove, Kotlyarivka, Novopavlivka, Andriivka and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions 28 times in the areas of the settlements of Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Burlatske and towards Zaporizhzhia and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, our defenders repelled four offensive actions of enemy units near Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Nesteryanka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by the occupiers in the area of the Antonovsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than a thousand occupiers and destroyed dozens of units of equipment17.06.25, 08:00

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

