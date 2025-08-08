Half of 147 battles in 24 hours - in three directions: General Staff map

$41.610.07
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
04:04 AM • 14902 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 17638 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
August 7, 03:56 PM • 69242 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
August 7, 02:11 PM • 57816 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
August 7, 12:15 PM • 119005 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
August 7, 11:55 AM • 113977 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
August 7, 09:40 AM • 96886 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 146702 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
August 7, 08:14 AM • 75136 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
Enemy drone attacked Kharkiv: fire at a civilian enterprise
"It depends on Putin": Trump responded whether the deadline for reaching a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is valid
"Real child trafficking": occupiers created an online catalog of Ukrainian children from Luhansk region for adoption
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Georgia
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa River
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity04:04 AM • 14899 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
August 7, 03:56 PM • 69238 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
Half of 147 battles in 24 hours - in three directions: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 147 combat engagements over the past day, with more than half of them occurring in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions. The invaders launched 1 missile and 86 air strikes, used 4305 kamikaze drones, and carried out almost 6,000 shellings.

Half of 147 battles in 24 hours - in three directions: General Staff map

Up to one hundred and fifty battles took place on the front line yesterday, more than half of them in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 8, showing a map of military operations, writes UNN.

In total, 147 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 86 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used two missiles and dropped 160 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4305 kamikaze drones and carried out almost six thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 129 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and five artillery pieces of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 20 air strikes, dropped 46 guided bombs, and carried out 377 shellings, including 16 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of Vovchansk and Fyholivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, ten enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy near Myrny, Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the occupation forces attacked 25 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Yampilivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, as well as towards Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Olhivka.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded; the invaders advanced in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Novomarkove and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our units stopped 42 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Boikivka, Mykolaivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zapovidne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, and Horikhove.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Tovste, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Kamyshivakha, Voskresenka, and towards Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy assault near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Kamianka and towards Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: over a thousand occupiers eliminated in a day - General Staff

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine