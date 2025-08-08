Half of 147 battles in 24 hours - in three directions: General Staff map

Up to one hundred and fifty battles took place on the front line yesterday, more than half of them in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 8, showing a map of military operations, writes UNN.

In total, 147 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 86 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used two missiles and dropped 160 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4305 kamikaze drones and carried out almost six thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 129 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and five artillery pieces of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 20 air strikes, dropped 46 guided bombs, and carried out 377 shellings, including 16 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of Vovchansk and Fyholivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, ten enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy near Myrny, Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the occupation forces attacked 25 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Yampilivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, as well as towards Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Olhivka.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded; the invaders advanced in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Novomarkove and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our units stopped 42 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Boikivka, Mykolaivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zapovidne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, and Horikhove.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Tovste, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Kamyshivakha, Voskresenka, and towards Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy assault near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Kamianka and towards Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: over a thousand occupiers eliminated in a day - General Staff