Enemy losses: over a thousand occupiers eliminated in a day - General Staff

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
04:04 AM • 6634 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 13044 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 63262 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 54910 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 115695 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 112970 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 96368 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 146268 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 75014 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 47812 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0.8m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
The war must end in a way that is beneficial to us - SyrskyiAugust 7, 07:11 PM • 4550 views
The voice of Europe must be taken into account: Zelenskyy and Meloni coordinated joint next stepsAugust 7, 08:08 PM • 3478 views
"It depends on Putin": Trump responded whether the deadline for reaching a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is validAugust 7, 09:18 PM • 5676 views
"Real child trafficking": occupiers created an online catalog of Ukrainian children from Luhansk region for adoptionPhotoAugust 7, 11:06 PM • 2818 views
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Georgia02:28 AM • 11063 views
Publications
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity04:04 AM • 6658 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 63270 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM • 79530 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 99675 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 115702 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
White House
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 121963 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 139384 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 147879 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 138649 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 148795 views
Actual
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot

Enemy losses: over a thousand occupiers eliminated in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

On August 7, Russian troops lost 1040 soldiers, 7 tanks, and 52 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.08.25 amount to 1,061,350 personnel.

Enemy losses: over a thousand occupiers eliminated in a day - General Staff

On August 7, Russian troops lost 1040 soldiers, 7 tanks, and 52 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1061350 (+1040) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11083 (+7)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23102 (+7)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31232 (+52)
          • MLRS ‒ 1456 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1203 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 50168 (+238)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3555 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 57731 (+126)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3936 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The Institute for the Study of War believes that the Kremlin is not interested in any compromise in the negotiation process unless it means Ukraine's capitulation.

                              Vereshchuk: "We don't quite accept that this war will be long-term"06.08.25, 00:58 • 42147 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine