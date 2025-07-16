Half a million financial reports from enterprises for 2024: how many of them were submitted by women

In 2024, Ukrainian businesses submitted 438,940 annual financial reports. The name of the accountant is indicated in 55% of the documents, and 69% of them are women. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

The majority of accountants who submitted financial reports for Ukrainian enterprises in 2024 are women. However, only 242,329 financial reports for the past year contain the accountant's name. Of these:

31.3% - men;

68.7% - women.

Moreover, some accountants submitted financial reports for several companies. The most productive of them:

42 company reports;

34 company reports;

29 company reports.

In addition, among the most productive accountants who submitted company reports for 2024:

6 women;

4 men.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that during the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine, 76% of job seekers are women. They choose not only "traditional" professions but also master "male" jobs, and 12 thousand Ukrainian women received microgrants for their own businesses under the "eRobota" program.

The list of the most popular professions among women includes:

saleswoman;

accountant;

cook;

assistant worker;

nurse;

administrator;

seamstress;

civil service specialist;

packer-stacker;

cashier;

social worker;

assistant educator;

barista;

landscaping worker.

In addition, women are increasingly choosing "male" fields, in particular, there are more typesetters, machinists, and electrical fitters.